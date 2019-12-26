Basic Attention Token Hits One Day Volume of $45.03 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $231.34 million and approximately $45.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Binance, Livecoin, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Gate.io, WazirX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Upbit, CPDAX, Mercatox, Zebpay, BitBay, DDEX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, ChaoEX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, IDCM, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Koinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

