Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $235.08 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bittrex, Zebpay and AirSwap. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $235.08 million and approximately $45.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Upbit, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Koinex, DDEX, IDCM, Kyber Network, GOPAX, BitBay, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Liqui, Huobi, ABCC, Poloniex, Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.