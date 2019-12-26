Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$8.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 451.98%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

