Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider David Stevenson Purchases 4,100 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider David Stevenson bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £9,717 ($12,782.16).
Shares of LON ARR opened at GBX 2.34 ($0.03) on Thursday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
