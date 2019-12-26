Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider David Stevenson Purchases 4,100 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider David Stevenson bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

Shares of LON ARR opened at GBX 2.34 ($0.03) on Thursday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

