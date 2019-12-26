Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.42, 138,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 361,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

