AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.96.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 48.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 49.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,534 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 93,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.