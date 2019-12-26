Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.36 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. Ardor has a market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007136 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

