Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.24 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $4,150.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.