Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Up 12.5%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.40, 362,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 136,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

APDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,282.52%.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

