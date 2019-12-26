Apollon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $10,898.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00064940 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

