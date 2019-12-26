APIS (APIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. APIS has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $1.40 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

