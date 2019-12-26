Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Shares Up 0.5%

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, 434 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,813,000.

