Analysts Set Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) PT at GBX 1,514.33

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,510.75 ($19.87).

FDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($17.10)) on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

FDEV stock remained flat at $GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,064.29. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The company has a market cap of $486.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

