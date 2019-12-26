Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.01. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. 317,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,343. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $74.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

