Analysts Expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. United States Cellular has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

