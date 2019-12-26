Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAH. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,202. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

