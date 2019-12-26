Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.10 Million

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report sales of $196.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $191.80 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $805.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $818.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $788.30 million, with estimates ranging from $764.50 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ONB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 571,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

