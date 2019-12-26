Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 8,863 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $159,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $582,678.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,928 shares of company stock worth $3,180,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NKTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,428. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

