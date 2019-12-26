Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.08. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,323,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,326. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

