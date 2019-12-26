Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

LKFN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 23,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

