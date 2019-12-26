Analysts Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Constellium stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,356 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 73.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Constellium by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

