Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Head to Head Review

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FEC Resources and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.18%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FEC Resources and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.80 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Risk & Volatility

FEC Resources has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80% Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

