AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce sales of $575.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $528.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $902,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock worth $2,486,236. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. 54,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,485. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

