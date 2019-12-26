American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.44 billion 13.52 $1.24 billion $7.99 28.42 Highwoods Properties $720.03 million 6.93 $171.83 million $3.45 13.94

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Tower pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Tower has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Tower and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 9 5 0 2.36 Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

American Tower currently has a consensus target price of $218.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 20.58% 27.12% 4.26% Highwoods Properties 17.85% 5.93% 2.72%

Summary

American Tower beats Highwoods Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

