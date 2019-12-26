Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,001,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,877,736 shares.The stock last traded at $1,868.77 and had previously closed at $1,789.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,173.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,817.98. The stock has a market cap of $913.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

