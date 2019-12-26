Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.77

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $36.90. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 5,403 shares traded.
ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 69,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $2,428,550.74. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders sold 277,525 shares of company stock worth $9,506,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.
