Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.77

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $36.90. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 5,403 shares traded.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 69,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $2,428,550.74. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders sold 277,525 shares of company stock worth $9,506,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

