Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $177.15

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and traded as high as $183.50. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Real Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

