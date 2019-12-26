Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,227,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLP stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 491,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

