Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares were up 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.62, approximately 750,870 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 357,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 8,710 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $49,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

