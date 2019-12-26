Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $20.58 million and $3.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, DragonEX and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Liqui, IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Koinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

