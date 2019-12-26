Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $50.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $40.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $186.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $187.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $225.44 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $238.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

ADC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $68.81. 243,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,710. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

