Aeternity Price Tops $0.13 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, LATOKEN, BigONE and OKEx. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000631 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,561,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,740,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Crex24, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Koinex, BigONE, Zebpay, Binance, HADAX, Liqui, FCoin, IDAX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Tokenomy and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

