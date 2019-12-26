Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08, 9,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.