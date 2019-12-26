Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $2,116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

