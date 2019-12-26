Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42.
In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $2,116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
