ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Receives €44.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.17 ($50.20).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADJ. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADO Properties stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €31.82 ($37.00). 117,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of €29.62 ($34.44) and a 1 year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.41 and its 200 day moving average is €37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.