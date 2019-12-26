ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

