Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 676,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,090. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $104.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

