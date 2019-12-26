Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACOR. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

