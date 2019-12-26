AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,542. AAON has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 352.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

