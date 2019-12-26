$95.93 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $95.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.80 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $331.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $331.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.67 million, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,375. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $785.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

