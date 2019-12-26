$907.86 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $907.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.60 million. Terex posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,222 shares of company stock worth $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Terex by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 132.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 371,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

