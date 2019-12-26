$883.57 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $883.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $873.60 million to $890.10 million. Timken posted sales of $910.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Timken by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Timken by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 241,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Timken by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. Timken has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

