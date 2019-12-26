$87.15 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post $87.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.07 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $74.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $295.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.82 million to $296.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.65 million, with estimates ranging from $326.54 million to $344.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 140,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,629. The stock has a market cap of $730.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

