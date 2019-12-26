$84.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $84.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the highest is $84.33 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $56.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.79 million to $307.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.53 million to $391.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.56. 57,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $108.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,015,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

