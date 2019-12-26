$680.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce sales of $680.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.06 million. Stars Group posted sales of $652.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of TSG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 197,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,644,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

