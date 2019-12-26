$68.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $68.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.76 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $275.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $279.66 million, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $288.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FBNC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

