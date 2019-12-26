$57.66 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report $57.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.51 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $229.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.11 million to $237.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $231.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $234.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

