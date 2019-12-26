$500.80 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post sales of $500.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the lowest is $491.70 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $448.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 130,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

