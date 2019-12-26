$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,702 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,117,000 after buying an additional 604,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 292,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $144.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

