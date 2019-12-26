$27.56 Million in Sales Expected for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post $27.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.42 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $24.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $110.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.88 million to $111.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.15 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $111.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

